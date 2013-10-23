ACE gets student body into Halloween spirit

by

Anna Jones

Arts & Life Editor

The University began to get into the spirit of Halloween last weekend with many holiday themed events. One of the largest, Spooktacular, was hosted by Activities and Campus Events (ACE) on Oct.18 in Larison Dining Hall. Over 300 students attended the Halloween-themed event.

The event began with a Zombie Run that ended at Spooktacular. Students who ran in the Zombie Run finished the run, then hopped over to the ACE event to enjoy all it had to offer. Once the event was over, students could participate in the kickoff of the weeklong Zombies vs. Humans game, sponsored by Outdoor Education.



Spooktacular featured Galloway House’s intense haunted house, sponsored by the University’s theater club, Cap and Dagger.



For students who wanted to get in the Halloween spirit in a less scary way, Spooktacular had plenty of food and activities. Guests of the event could make and eat their own candy apples, decorate pumpkins, and even decorate masks. There were also competitions for eating a donut off a string. The movie “Casper the Friendly Ghost” played in the background, acting as a throwback to childhood Halloweens.

Though ACE’s event is over, the University still has plenty of Halloween events to participate in, so don’t miss out on the fun.

ACE’s next event, DIY Bison Pride, is tomorrow from 9 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. in the ELC Hearth Space, so be sure to stop by to decorate cookies, make t-shirts, and even glaze your own University “B.”