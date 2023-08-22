Why IGET Bar Plus Vape Leaking

The IGET Bar Plus Vape is a popular choice among vapers, especially for those who love the convenience of switching between e-liquid flavours. Thanks to its replaceable pod system, the IGET Bar Plus Pods, users can easily carry multiple pods with different flavours for on-the-go vaping. However, like many pod systems, it’s not without its challenges. One of the most common issues faced by users is the leaking of the vape pen. In this blog post, we’ll delve into the reasons behind this problem, how to identify it, troubleshoot, and prevent it from happening again.

Common Issues: Why Does the IGET Bar Plus Vape Leak?

Mishandling the Pod: The Bar Plus Pods, while durable, can be damaged if mishandled. Actions like squeezing the pod too hard or biting on it can cause structural damage leading to leaks. Using a Pod for Too Long: Overusing a pod without replacing it can wear out the coil inside, making it less effective at retaining e-liquid. This can result in the e-liquid leaking through the coil. Low Battery: A weak battery might not vaporize the e-liquid efficiently, causing it to be pulled through the mouthpiece as the liquid. Defective Hardware: Sometimes, the pods or device might be defective upon purchase. This can be due to issues like a missing seal on the packaging or a damaged mouthpiece. Excessive Vaping: Vaping too much in a short time can cause the e-liquid to be drawn into the coil housing too quickly, leading to leaks. Purchasing a Fake IGET Bar Plus: Counterfeit products often lack the quality and safety standards of the original, increasing the risk of leakage.

Identifying a Leaking Vape

External Traces : Look for oil stains on the exterior of the device.

: Look for oil stains on the exterior of the device. Oil Sensation in the Mouth : Feeling oil while vaping indicates leakage.

: Feeling oil while vaping indicates leakage. Distinct Odor : If you can smell the e-liquid even when not vaping, it might be leaking.

: If you can smell the e-liquid even when not vaping, it might be leaking. Touch : An oily exterior is a sign of leakage.

: An oily exterior is a sign of leakage. Leakage Traces: If you find oil stains where you usually place your vape, it’s a clear sign.

Troubleshooting and Preventing Leaks

Clear Excess E-liquid: Disconnect the pod, use a tissue to clear any excess e-liquid, and blow gently through the mouthpiece. Store Safely: Avoid shaking, dropping, or placing your vape in areas where it might get bumped. Check for Blockages: Ensure there are no blockages in the pod and that it’s correctly inserted. Change Pods Regularly: Replace your pods as needed to prevent leaks and maintain optimal performance. Maintain Battery Charge: Keep your battery charged to ensure efficient vaporization of the e-liquid. Inhale Gently: Inhaling softly produces vapour without causing leaks and offers a smoother vaping experience. Replace Defective Pods or Devices: If you notice significant leakage, replace the pod or the entire device if necessary. Seek After-Sales Assistance: If you face issues, reach out to the after-sales customer service provided by IGET Vape Australia. Purchase from Official Channels: Ensure you’re buying genuine products by verifying serial numbers, buying from reputable vendors, and checking the packaging.

Verdict

The IGET Bar Plus Vape, while offering a convenient and enjoyable vaping experience, does come with its set of challenges, primarily the leaking issue. However, by understanding the causes and following the preventive measures outlined above, users can largely mitigate these problems. In conclusion, the IGET Bar Plus Vape is worth considering for its features and benefits, but users should be prepared to invest some time in maintenance to ensure a leak-free experience. Happy vaping!