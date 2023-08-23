IGET King Vs IGET Bar: A Comprehensive Comparison

In the ever-evolving world of vaping, two products have recently caught the attention of enthusiasts: the IGET King Vape and the IGET Bar Vape. Both have garnered significant attention, but how do they stack up against each other? Let’s dive in.

Specifications:

IGET Bar Vape:

Size: 41.3mm x 21.3mm x 94.5mm

41.3mm x 21.3mm x 94.5mm Weight: 78g

78g Puffs: Up to 3500 Puffs

Up to 3500 Puffs Nicotine Content: 5% & 0%

5% & 0% E-liquid: 12ml

12ml Coil: 1.2 Ohm

1.2 Ohm Battery: 1500mAh

1500mAh Flavours: 30+

30+ Material: PC+ALU

IGET King Vape:

Size: 20.5mm x 20.5mm x 114.5mm

20.5mm x 20.5mm x 114.5mm Weight: 42g

42g Puffs: 2600 Puffs

2600 Puffs Nicotine Content: 6%

6% E-liquid: 8.5ml

8.5ml Coil: 1.2 Ohm

1.2 Ohm Battery: 1400mAh

1400mAh Flavours: 14+

14+ Material: ALU+PCTG

Similarities and Differences:

Image Source: IGET King Vs IGET Bar

Appearance Design: The IGET Bar Vape boasts a unique box-shaped design with over 30 vibrant colours, each representing a distinct flavour. The IGET King Vape, on the other hand, exudes a sleek pen-shaped appearance with a high-end black design.

Nicotine Content: The IGET Bar Vape offers a 5% nicotine content, with a special 0% version available. The IGET King Vape stands out with a higher 6% nicotine content.

Throat Hit: The IGET King Vape delivers a more intense throat hit, attributed to its higher nicotine content and optimized mouthpiece design.

Flavours: The IGET Bar Vape takes the lead with 30 flavours, while the IGET King Vape offers 14 flavours.

Puffs: The IGET Bar Vape offers up to 3500 puffs, surpassing the IGET King Vape’s 2600 puffs.

Materials: Both vapes feature an aluminium alloy shell. The IGET Bar Vape uses PC+ALU, known for its heat and impact resistance. The IGET King Vape uses ALU+PCTG, a food-grade plastic with excellent chemical resistance.

Pros and Cons:

IGET Bar Vape:

Pros: Variety of flavours, smooth flavours, high endurance, comfortable grip, and robust materials.

Variety of flavours, smooth flavours, high endurance, comfortable grip, and robust materials. Cons: The throat hit is relatively weak.

IGET King Vape:

Pros: High-quality materials, a strong throat hit, and a variety of flavours.

High-quality materials, a strong throat hit, and a variety of flavours. Cons: Fewer flavours and low battery capacity.

Personal Insights:

The IGET Bar Vape stands out with its stylish design, comfortable grip, and a wide variety of flavours. Its battery life ensures long-lasting vaping sessions, making it ideal for those who prioritize longevity. The IGET King Vape, with its strong throat, hit, and higher nicotine content is perfect for those seeking a more intense experience.

Recommendations:

The IGET Vape Bar is a fantastic choice for beginners and intermediate vapers due to its smoother flavours and variety. Advanced vapers might lean towards the IGET King Vape for its stronger throat hit and higher nicotine content.

In conclusion, both the IGET King Vape and the IGET Bar Vape offer unique experiences catering to different preferences. It’s essential to consider your vaping needs and preferences when choosing between the two. Happy vaping!