University inducts three trustees

by

Jackson McCarron

News Editor

University President John Bravman announced the induction of three new trustees in an email to faculty and staff on Oct. 5.

During the general meeting, which was held from Oct. 3-5, the Board of Trustees welcomed new members Susan Ginkel ’76, Kirsten Heinemann ’81 P’12 P’15, and Chris Sullivan ’92.

“We are grateful to them for making this commitment of leadership and service to the University,” Bravman said.

Kirsten Heinemann and her husband, Steven, recently contributed their second seven-figure gift to the University. The gift will make possible a newly endowed professorship, Bravman said.

“We are grateful to Kristen and Steven for this expression of continuing generosity and support for Bucknell, which helps make the case to other donors who are considering making campaign gifts,” Bravman said.