Field Hockey loses to Boston University in Patriot League Semifinals

by

Kevin Nagle

Contributing Writer

The third-seeded women’s field hockey team fell 1-0 to second-seeded Boston University in Washington D.C. on Nov. 8. The Orange and Blue hoped to win this game in order to advance to the Patriot League finals for the second time in the past three years.

The Bison dominated much of the game, outshooting the Terriers 11-7. This was the most shots the Bison have had against a Patriot League opponent since dominating Holy Cross on Oct. 12 in shot attempts (23-1). The Bison simply could not put the ball past the Terrier goalie.



“We were right in the game this past weekend,” Rachel Misko ’14 said. “Everyone played their hearts out but it just didn’t go our way in the end. I couldn’t be more proud of my team!”

The Bison were in it the entire game, surrendering a goal in the first half and then shutting the Terriers out for the rest of the game. Boston advanced to the Patriot League Championship in just their first season in the league. The Terriers ultimately lost in the final to American on Nov. 9.

The Bison finished the season with an overall record of 8-10 and a winning record (4-2) in the Patriot League. The Bison had a difficult schedule this year playing against five nationally ranked teams.

“Throughout this season, we consistently got better, played tougher opponents, and challenged ourselves more than ever in program history. Our game against Boston was a tough loss and a heartbreaker, but I have no doubt that the team will keep getting better and be able to get a win next year and bring home the Championship. I couldn’t have asked to end my career with a better group of girls,” goalie Erica Perrine ’14 said.

In her last game as a Bison, Perrine made five saves, totaling to 271 stops over her four-year career. This game also marked the last games for seniors Misko, Leigh Hillman ’14, and Vickie Resh ’14. The three of them combined for 18 goals and six assists this season.