Register at affinity house proves to be successful

by

Kerong Kelly

Writer

The LGBT Affinity Program, Fran’s House, hosted its first register on Nov. 8 in the Summit House basement. Three-hundred people attended the event.

The register is the product of planning by different groups on campus, including the LGBTQ Resource Center, Residential Education, and the Affinity Program. Bill McCoy, director of the LGBTQ Resource Center, collaborated with Tatham Dilks ’15, the Affinity Program RA, and Kate Albertini ’14, the house leader for the Fran’s House Affinity Program, in hopes of providing an alternative social scene to the Greek-lettered organization events on campus.

“It was really special to see people of all class years, backgrounds, races, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations, and ability statuses dancing together, as well as both Greek organization-affiliated students and independent students,” Albertini said.

The event was held in the basement of Summit House from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and drew students from all different backgrounds. Attendees included Greek organization-affiliated students as well as independent students.

“There was a safe space for everyone: whether you wanted to have good conversation and catch up with friends, or actually get down and dance,” Manisha Kaur ’16 said. “Also, I’ve never been to a party with snacks so that was a nice alternative to alcohol. It was everything a person would want in a register, without the drunk messes and creepiness. I think this is what college parties should really be like.”

The theme of the event, “NO(v) H8,” was aimed to include all students and provide a safe, non-alcoholic space. The register admitted students with valid BU IDs and guests with appropriate identification. Justin Westdyke ’15 and Zac Westdyke ’15 were DJs at the register.

“We are very proud of how it turned out,” Richelle Kozlusky ’14 said. “It completely fulfilled its purpose of providing a safe space for anyone to enjoy themselves without fear of discrimination. The atmosphere of the night reflected the absence of unwanted social pressures. Everyone really seemed to be having a great time.”