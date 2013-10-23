$9 million Wrestling Center plan canceled

by

Madeline Diamond

Writer

The University no longer plans to build a new wrestling center and athletics leaderships facility. University President John Bravman made the announcement on Oct. 8 in his fall trustee update.

The project was originally planned after the University received a $9 million donation from two trustees. The construction plans were first revealed in the May 2013 trustee update.

Bravman stated that the cost of operating and maintaining the new building, which would have been built next to the Kenneth Langone Athletic and Recreation Center (KLARC), would not be financially sustainable or practical at this time.

The construction and maintenance would also add to the University’s budget. As of now, the University is still unsure of the fate of the original monetary gift, pledged by trustees Bill Dearstyne ’62 and Bill Graham ’62.



“It is still being discussed with the donors whether there are other areas where they might want to direct these resources or how their original intentions might be satisfied,” Andy Hirsch, director of media communications, said.

The trustee update also addressed the issue of the wrestling program’s need of a new facility.

“We are proud of our wrestling program and the way in which the team represents Bucknell,” Hirsch said. “We recognize that the program is in need of new practice facilities, and we will continue to look for ways in which we can address those needs.”

Aside from finding new ways to facilitate the needs of the wrestling program, the administration is seeking a way to incorporate the values that would have been emphasized by the leadership facility.

“Student leadership programs are so important to the student experience and the future of our campus climate,” Bravman said.