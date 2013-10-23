Strong Bison Defense result in two home victories for women’s volleyball

by

Emily Evancho

Assistant Sports Editor

The women’s volleyball team hasn’t left the court in the past two weeks, playing four matches and bringing home two victories against Loyola (Md.) on Oct. 11 and Howard on Oct. 15.

In the match against Loyola (Md.), the Bison easily pulled a 3-1 victory over the Greyhounds. Playing for the offense, Jordan Walker ’17 smacked down 10 kills while Rose Lewis ’14 aided with 19 assists. Katie Price ’16 added 15 digs for the defense. Karen Campbell ’16 performed especially well, providing the Orange and Blue with nine kills and a team-high of six blocks.

“I think ever since our win against Loyola we have had great team chemistry on the court and I see good things in our future,” captain Morgan Mientus ’14 said.

The chemistry was in no shortage on the court when the Bison took on Howard. Walker led the team again in kills, racking up 13, closely followed by Campbell with 11 kills and a match-high .429. Keane Brazda ’17 provided 19 assists and Mientus dug deep with 13 digs for the Orange and Blue while Erika Eastley ’17 posted a match-high of nine blocks throughout the match. The Bison efforts were more than enough to pull through with 3-2 victory over Howard.

The Orange and Blue brought their spirit to the court in both matches against Colgate but it failed to translate to the scoreboard. In the first match against Colgate on Oct. 18, Mientus, Kristen Titley ’14, and Jessica Serrato ’14 all pulled through with seven kills each. Lewis also contributed with 14 assists while Eastley gave four blocks and three aces. Still, the Bison fell 3-0 against Colgate.

Although the team worked well together, the second match against Colgate ended in the same way. Titley and Walker both registered seven kills while Meghan Wentzel ’16 gave 10 assists and Lewis had seven digs. The Orange and Blue couldn’t keep the ball, dropping another 3-0 decision into Colgate’s lap.

“I think we lost a hard fought match to Colgate, they are a great team and I think we really surprised them,” Mientus said. “Hopefully we bring the intensity we had against Colgate into all of our matches for the second round of Patriot League play. If we can do that I think we have a chance to upset some people and hopefully make it to the Patriot League tournament.”