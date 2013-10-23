Women’s golf place 10th at Rutgers Invitational

by

Gabriella DeRosa

Contributing Writer

The women’s golf team traveled to Piscataway, N.J. to take on 1 9 other teams at the Rutgers Invitational on Oct. 14-15. The Bison ended day one in third place, but throughout the tournament they moved down to 10th place, with a total team score of 329.

The Bison did well on day one, shooting four scores in the 70s, but no one was able to break 80 on day two.

“It was a great feeling going into the final day sharing a tie for the lead,” Bridget Wilcox ’14 said. “The final round was tough … I just tried to stay with my game and play against par. [It was a] disappointing finish but I learned a lot from the experience.”

Wilcox had a share of the individual lead after the first round with a 1-over-73 and ended with an 81 in round two.

The Bison are preparing for their last event of the fall on Oct. 28-29 at the Palmetto Intercollegiate at Kiawah Island, S.C.