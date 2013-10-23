Fall break retreat makes deep impact on participants

by

Anna Jones

Arts & Life Editor

While most students traveled home or to New York City for fall break, a handful stayed right here in Lewisburg. Forty-five students from all grades participated in the annual Common Ground retreat that lasted for five days at the Cowan Conference Center just minutes away from campus.



Common Ground is a forum for students to discuss and create a dialogue about issues involving race, gender, and sexual orientation. This year’s retreat was led by 12 facilitators and overseen by Director Ana Gabriela Aguilera Silva ’14, and Assistant Directors Alexander Vining ’14 and Anthony Gomez ’16.

Any student is eligible to participate in the activities offered by the retreat.



“Not only has Common Ground been the best activity I have done [in my four years at Bucknell], but it has challenged me as an individual, opened my eyes to the struggles and stories of others,” Kate Albertini ’14 said.

“[The retreat] made me a better person, and single-handedly [gave] me hope for the future,” Albertini said about the deep conversations involving personal issues.

“Everyone should experience Common Ground–no one ever regrets [his or her] decision to do so,” Albertini said.